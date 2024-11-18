Golden Globe Awardee: Give your best, make a difference wherever you are

Young Vietnamese scientist Ngo Khac Hoang who was honored with 2024 Golden Globe Award in Science and Technology for under-35 Vietnamese researchers always thinks about giving his best to the work wherever he lives.

While the specifics of Ngo Khac Hoang's research may be complex for non-specialists, his achievements in information and communication technology are undeniable. His appointment as Assistant Professor at Linköping University (Sweden) at the young age of 32 underscores his exceptional talent and promising future in the field.

Vietnamese scientists aim for fundamental scientific results

The research, entitled ‘Unsourced Multiple Access With Random User Activity’ was published in the esteemed IEEE Transactions on Information Theory, a leading scientific journal globally.

The most succinct manner to convey the practical importance of this work is ‘Employing information theory to evaluate the quality constraints for next-generation communication systems, which accommodate an exceptionally high number of devices with random access’.

Through this research, Hoang has delved into previously unexamined facets of the subject, particularly the balance between false detection—where the access point fails to capture information transmitted by devices—and false alarms—where the access point reports information that was not sent by any device. Hoang's research offers valuable insights for future endeavors in system design.

To support the research community, Hoang and his team have made their simulation codes publicly available, allowing other researchers and designers to easily replicate their results. Hoang emphasized that his work is focused on achieving fundamental scientific breakthroughs, many of which have been published, validated, and widely accessed by the international community. Driven by his passion, Ngo Khac Hoang's story has gained significant attention, revealing a future that holds transformative potential for technology.

Hoang explained that research in the field of telecommunications is undergoing a significant transformation. Historically, telecommunications primarily provided tools to facilitate human communication through mobile networks. Today, however, it also supports communication between machines, laying the groundwork for new services and technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, virtual reality, and Industry 4.0.

In particular, in the upcoming 6G generation, new aspects have been speculated, such as the widespread application of artificial intelligence towards connecting smart entities, or the integration of sensing and positioning capabilities into telecommunications networks.

Hoang asserts that the challenges at hand cannot be addressed merely by tweaking existing systems. Rather, they demand fundamental shifts in underlying concepts and practices. Consequently, Hoang must also recalibrate the research focus to consider critical aspects such as how devices collect and process data prior to transmission, the utilization of data for machine learning models, and information security concerns.

Vietnamese village boy steps out into the world

Ngo Khac Hoang currently resides in Sweden, a prominent developed nation globally. He is employed at Linköping University, a substantial institution equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and a group of skilled colleagues. Nevertheless, Hoang continually yearns for his hometown - Xuan Bai - where he was born in Danh Thang Commune in Bac Giang Province’s Hiep Hoa District.

When nostalgia weighs heavy, he seeks solace in the satellite imagery of Google Earth, tracing the evolution of his beloved hometown.

On his personal page, Hoang reminisced with an old photograph, expressing his nostalgia. In his younger days, the dirt road was strewn with gravel and marked by rain-created gullies. When his and his friends sought amusement, they would rush into the street to play, catch dragonflies, or search for flat patches of ground to dig holes for shooting marbles, until the adults summoned them back for a nap.

Moreover, during the harvest season, farmers would push carts laden with rice up the slope, often calling out to one another for assistance. Flanking the slope were two clusters of bamboo, resembling a gate, where he frequently dashed out to greet his grandmother when she visited, always receiving a sticky rice cake in return.

Like a kite ascending ever higher, Hoang is propelled by ambition. Yet, the invisible thread of memory anchors him to his roots.

Captivated by the dawn of mobile technology, Hoang's thirst for knowledge grew into a fervent passion for research. Graduating with top honors in electronics and telecommunications from Hanoi University of Science and Technology, he ventured into the academic world. In 2019, his groundbreaking work in radio communications and information theory led to his selection as one of the top 10 delegates at the Heidelberg Laureate Forum, a historic milestone for Vietnamese science.

Having interacted with and been inspired by the stars in mathematics and computer science around the world, Hoang cherishes the dream of one day creating results that are of great significance to the community.

Driven by an unwavering spirit of dedication, Hoang embarked on a journey of scientific exploration.

To deepen his knowledge and broaden his horizons, he ventured abroad to learn from the world's leading experts. His current role allows him to immerse himself in his areas of interest, pursuing his passion for telecommunications technology.

He views dedication as a fusion of personal ambition and societal impact, and he is committed to making a lasting contribution to his field, regardless of where his journey takes him.

Young scientist Hoang's reflections on dedication were deepened following his attendance at a meeting where General Secretary To Lam addressed Vietnamese students at Columbia University in the United States during his visit for the United Nations General Assembly High-Level Week in September 2024.

The General Secretary highlighted that returning home is not a prerequisite for contributing to one's homeland. He encouraged international students to take advantage of their opportunities to study abroad and acquire knowledge in fields vital to the nation's progress.

Additionally, he noted that contributing to the host country is essential for attaining international success and enhancing the shared civilization of humanity.

By Minh Duy - Translated by Anh Quan