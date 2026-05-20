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Banks keep tap open for people requiring housing

Real estate lending has continued to expand steadily, helping support related industries, while credit flows remain focused on genuine housing demand.

In Region 2, which comprises Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai City, outstanding loans to the property sector accounted for 27.5 percent of total bank lending at the end of the first quarter, up 2.34 percentage points compared to the end of 2025.

In HCMC, the figure stood at 28.61 percent, marking a similar rate of increase, while in Dong Nai it reached 17.61 percent.

According to Le Thi Thi, head of the general affairs division at the State Bank of Vietnam’s Region 2 branch, the figures indicate that real estate lending has continued to expand steadily, helping support related industries, while credit flows remain focused on genuine housing demand.

Since 2026, loans to people purchasing homes for residential use have consistently accounted for 66 percent of total outstanding real estate loans.

Referring to the VND145 trillion (US$5.7 billion) credit package for Region 2, she said nine lenders, Agribank, Vietcombank, VietinBank, BIDV, TPBank, Techcombank, VPBank, MB, and HDBank, are participating in the program.

The central bank has cut interest rates seven times since the program began, from 8.7 percent for developers and 8.2 percent for homebuyers at the start to 6.1 percent and 5.6 percent now.

Developers of seven projects have so far received over VND923 billion (US$36.2 million), with their outstanding loans currently exceeding VND841 billion (US$33 million).

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Homebuyers explore apartment projects in Ho Chi Minh City as banks’ lending to the property sector continues wherever there is genuine housing demand. (Photo: VNA)

In HCMC, four projects have received more than VND504 billion (US$19.8 million) in cumulative disbursements from a total credit limit of VND1.207 trillion (US$47.4 million).

Outstanding loans for the projects exceeded VND423 billion (US$16.6 million).

Three other projects previously approved by the city People’s Committee have secured loans from banks outside the program, with interest rates ranging from 7.9 percent to 8.5 per ent.

Another project received funding from the former Binh Duong Province Development Investment Fund. The province merged with HCMC last year.

In Dong Nai, three projects have received disbursements under the package.

In the case of individual borrowers, 176 have so far got mortgages under the program, with total disbursements exceeding VND115 billion (US$4.5 million).

Banks in Region 2 have also extended social housing loans to other localities including Tay Ninh, Dong Thap, and An Giang, with total disbursements to developers in the three provinces surpassing VND723 billion (US$28.4 million).

Thi said the VND145 trillion package did not use Government funding and instead relied on participating banks using their own resources.

The State Bank of Vietnam also allows loans under the program to be excluded from annual credit quotas by participating banks.

VNA

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Ho Chi Minh City Dong Nai City real estate lending State Bank of Vietnam’s Region 2 branch central bank Banks in Region

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