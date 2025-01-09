General Secretary meets Southern leaders, intellectuals, scientists, artists

General Secretary To Lam and a Central delegation this morning met leaders and former leaders of the Party and State, distinguished veterans and representatives of intellectuals, scientists and artists from the Southern provinces and cities.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam (center), Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Head of the Central Committee of Propaganda and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (right)

Attending the meeting were Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Head of the Central Committee of Propaganda and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia; Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen; former State President Nguyen Minh Triet; former State President Truong Tan Sang; former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung; former Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Le Hong Anh and former Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan.

General Secretary To Lam meets with former Party and State leaders, distinguished senior officials.

General Secretary To Lam meets with intellectuals, scientists and artists.

During the meeting, General Secretary To Lam and Party and State leaders listened to the heartfelt opinions, contributions and recommendations from former Party and State leaders, and intellectuals, scientists and artists.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen delivers reports regarding the Ho Chi Minh City's key remarkable achievements at the meeting with General Secretary To Lam.

As reported by Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen regarding key remarkable achievements of 2024, he expressed thankfulness for the valuable contributions of intellectuals, scientists, artists, the entire people and business community beyond the consistency, joint effort, solidarity and timely directions of the Party and the State, the support of ministries, agencies and localities over passing time, especially during challenging and critical periods against the Covid-19 outbreak and its aftermaths, as well as for the recovery period right after the pandemic.

By the current time, Ho Chi Minh City's economy has rebounded with numerous highlights, contributing positively to the nation's overall achievements.

In 2024, Ho Chi Minh City's economic growth reached 7.17 percent, accounting for 19 percent of the country's total growth. Ho Chi Minh City has achieved a historic budget revenue milestone of VND500 trillion (US$19.6 billion), contributing 25 percent to the State budget, a 13 percent increase compared to the previous year.

The city Party chief added that numerous delayed projects have been restarted and completed for official operations, notably Metro Line No.1 (Ben Thanh- Suoi Tien) which has been officially put into commercial operation after nearly 20 years of expectation.

Additionally, major projects such as Ring Road No.3 and Ring Road No. 4, Can Gio International Transshipment Port, and the plans to build urban railways and the International Financial Center and regional expressways have simultaneously started.

Secretary Nguyen Van Nen also mentioned the guarantion of social welfare, national defense, security and social order in Ho Chi Minh City; and better living standards for residents.

Overview of the meeting

Recently, the Ho Chi Minh City Master Plan and the establishment of the Steering Committee for the International Financial Center in Ho Chi Minh City were announced. These are new conditions and motivation to leverage the city’s potential and advantages, and fulfill its mission as the country’s leading urban center.

General Secretary To Lam, along with Party and State leaders, listens to the heartfelt opinions, proposals and recommendations from former Party and State leaders, intellectuals, scientists and artists.

The year of 2025 holds a special significance as a pivotal year for accelerating and breaking through to achieve the goals set for the term of the city’s 11th Party Congress. 2025 also marks the organization of Party congresses at all levels, heading to the 14th National Party Congress. Additionally, it is identified as a year of numerous major national celebrations.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen believed that the city would achieve its set goals, continue to serve as the country’s economic locomotive and a leading center for finance, culture, healthcare, education, science and technology, innovation, digital transformation and green transition.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (right)

By 2030, Ho Chi Minh City set a target of becoming a modern service-industrial city, a leader in digital economy and digital society; a modern service-oriented metropolis, affirming its role and position in Southeast Asia. By 2045, Ho Chi Minh City aspires to develop on par with major cities in the world.

Furthermore, Ho Chi Minh City aspires to become Asia's leading economic and financial hub as outlined in the Politburo’s resolution, a globally attractive destination with a vibrant economy, distinctive cultural development and a high quality of life for its residents toward a new era of growth and prosperity.

In order to achieve these goals, the Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee affirmed that the city’s Party, government and residents must primarily prioritize and effectively implement key and urgent tasks.

Specifically, Ho Chi Minh City continues to strongly innovate the Party's leadership methods; streamline the organization of the political system to be compact, efficient, and effective, aligned with administrative reform, digital transformation and improving the quality of anti-corruption, waste and negative phenomena prevention efforts.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong