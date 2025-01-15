Gen Z revitalizes traditional culture in Vietnam through innovative branding

Zam Studio, founded by Gen Z graduates, uses innovative branding to revitalize Vietnamese cultural heritage and engage younger audiences with history.

Zam’s team is being awarded with the title “Quiet but Noble Contributions” within HCMC’s sixth patriotic emulation movement



Embracing the characteristic Gen Z spirit of boldness, two recent RMIT University graduates, Pham Quang Vinh and Nguyen Ngoc Thuy Vy, established Zam Studio, a cultural branding and development agency, operating under the ethos of “bringing 4,000 years of vibrant heritage closer to you.”

The genesis of Zam Studio (or Zam in short) and its inaugural project with the Museum of Vietnamese History in Ho Chi Minh City stemmed from a serendipitous encounter, namely Vinh’s discovery of a witty social media post by the Hoa Lo Prison Relic (Hanoi). This prompted him to question of why not replicate this engaging approach for other museums in Ho Chi Minh City, thus seeding the creation of Zam.

While the initial concept was conceived, securing institutional approvals proved challenging. Despite outreach to numerous city museums, only the Museum of Vietnamese History in Ho Chi Minh City responded positively.

“We embarked on this project in October 2022, initiating our efforts with visitor surveys to gauge public perception of museums and history. This was followed by extensive consultations with museum leadership. Over ten proposals were meticulously evaluated before arriving at the current brand identity. We aimed for monthly meetings, culminating in nearly 20 iterations,” recounted Pham Quang Vinh.

Drawing inspiration from the iconic Tran Dynasty terracotta dragon head, Zam’s team, in conjunction with the brand’s symbolic ray of light, developed a novel motif depicting the dragon emanating light in four directions, inviting exploration. This motif is incorporated into a suite of twelve designs representing distinct historical periods and feudal dynasties showcased at the Museum of Vietnamese History in Ho Chi Minh City.

This revitalized brand identity for the nearly century-old museum has resonated strongly with the public. “The post-launch engagement figures were both exhilarating and unexpected,” stated Pham Quang Vinh. “Within just two weeks, the museum’s Facebook fan page organically garnered nearly two million likes, without any paid advertising.”

Following two years of continuous learning from leading international museums and experimenting with diverse strategies for the Museum of Vietnamese History in Ho Chi Minh City, Pham Quang Vinh explained that their approach to culture and history operates on two complementary levels, balancing preservation and innovation.

Preservation entails faithfully recreating and retelling stories and motifs with utmost integrity and authenticity. Development and creation involve reinterpreting these elements through a contemporary lens to uncover new points of interest, infusing history with the dynamism of modern life.

Zam’s efforts to broaden cultural engagement are yielding tangible results. At the Wechoice Awards 2024 in HCMC, Zam was nominated for the Talented Gen Z Group category, amassing over 45,000 votes.

Furthermore, the Museum of Vietnamese History in Ho Chi Minh City’s revitalized brand identity received recognition in the Impressive Brand Repositioning Campaign category at the Vietnam Creative Advertising Awards.

Zam was also recognized as an exemplar of “Quiet but Noble Contributions” within HCMC’s sixth patriotic emulation movement, an initiative organized by the HCMC People’s Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee-HCMC.

The dissemination of cultural values and national historical narratives is an ongoing process, evolving in tandem with contemporary life, acting as a bridge connecting and transmitting heritage across generations.

Pham Quang Vinh concluded that central to this endeavour is the trust of preceding generations, a firm belief in the capacity of young people to contribute to national development, particularly in the preservation, maintenance, and promotion of traditional values. This trust, coupled with understanding and openness to transformative change, provides a crucial foundation for young people to truly embody the future of tradition.

By Thien Thanh – Translated by Thanh Tam