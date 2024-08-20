Ho Chi Minh City

Gathering marks Indonesian Independence Day in HCMC

The HCMC Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) on August 20 held a gathering to celebrate Indonesia’s Independence Day (August 17, 1945 – 2024) in the southern economic hub.

20-08-2024-tphcm-to-chuc-hop-mat-ky-niem-79-nam-quoc-khanh-nuoc-cong-hoa-indonesia-2E31019F-details.jpg
The HCMC Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) on August 20 held a gathering to celebrate Indonesia’s Independence Day (August 17, 1945 – 2024). (Photo: hcmcpv)

In his speech, HUFO President Mai Ba Hung said sharing similarities in their struggles for independence, Vietnam and Indonesia set up diplomatic relations in 1955. Since then, their multifaceted cooperation has been increasingly consolidated, with HCMC being the venue for a wide range of bilateral activities across the sectors of economy, culture, sports, education, and people-to-people diplomacy.

He said he appreciates the participation of and support from the Indonesian Consulate General, business association, and expatriate community in the city regarding their joint projects with HUFO and contribution to strengthening the countries' sound relationship.

Hung expressed his hope that the sides would step up people-to-people exchanges via cultural, sports, educational, and tourism activities, serving better mutual understanding and expanded collaboration.

Indonesian Consul General Agustaviano Sofjan affirmed that the positive outcomes of the countries’ 69-year-long bilateral relationship serve as a solid foundation for even closer cooperation in the future, fostering prosperous development for both.

Vietnam and Indonesia have been striving together to fulfill their commitment to cooperation and mutual support for each other's development, serving the benefit of their people and contributing to the overall progress of the region, the diplomat stressed.

In addition to educational cooperation, the sides’ people-to-people diplomacy, cultural exchanges, and introduction of their traditional cuisine will play a positive role in strengthening and enhancing their friendship and solidarity, he suggested.

Vietnamplus

Tags

Indonesia Independence Day People-To-People Diplomacy Vietnam Indonesia relations HCMC Indonesia

