Gates No.1, No.2 at Ben Thanh Station resume operations

Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Company No. 1 (HURC1) announced that gates No.1 and No. 2 at Ben Thanh Station on Metro Line No. 1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien) have resumed operations as normal.

Ben Thanh Metro Station resumes operation as normal. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

Previously, due to numerous passengers flocking to the station, especially during holidays and peak hours, HURC1 had proactively suspended operations at the two main gates to control the flow of people and ensure order and safety in the underground station area.

After carrying out internal traffic regulation measures and mobilizing maximum staff to direct and guide passengers, the situation at Ben Thanh Station has gradually stabilized.

The entrance and exit gates have been reopened to meet the increasing travel demand of residents and tourists.

Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Company No. 1 indicated that in the coming days, the unit would continue to closely monitor the actual situation, proactively regulate passenger flow and flexibly open or close gates depending on passenger density at this station to ensure absolute safety.

In order to better meet travel needs of passengers during the April 30 and May 1 holiday, Metro Line No. 1 has increased the number of trips and extended its operating hours, from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m., with a frequency of 8 to 10 minutes per trip.

In addition, from April 26 to May 4, HURC1 has announced that paper tickets will not be sold in advance at the stations. Paper tickets are valid only on the specific date of purchase.

Passengers are recommended to only buy tickets when they are ready to travel to avoid wastage, especially during peak hours.

The online purchase of tickets through the HURC1 app still operates as usual.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong

