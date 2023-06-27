Garbage surrounds national monument of Ban Than – Hon Mang – Hon Dua

The scenic spot of Ban Than - Hon Mang - Hon Dua is located on Tam Hai Island Commune, Nui Thanh District, Quang Nam Province which is regarded as the “little island of Ly Son” with the unique beauty of sandy beaches and coastal rocks.

However, in many recent years, the scenic spot which has just ranked as a national monument has been full of garbage causing concerns and pressing on residents and tourists.

Resident Le Hoai Bong says: “The residents desire that the sectors at all levels will pay attention to find solutions to clean the whole garbage surrounding this seaside. Even though local people have spent time cleaning garbage but they could not implement it thoroughly”.

With a typical position of an island commune, the waste treatment was difficult to find appropriate solutions to thoroughly clean the garbage. Moreover, waste transportation to the mainland also faces difficulties. Although local authority has mobilized residents to join hands to clean garbage, it is hard to thoroughly handle the current situation.

Ho Thi Thuong, Deputy Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Tam Hai Commune says: “Every year, the locality balances the local budget, the support of all levels to encourage young people, youth union members, residents, military units to join hands to clean the garbage at the scenic spot.

“At the current time, the commune is using the method of cleaning the garbage of all kinds, gathering them and renting excavators to bury them. Every year, the sectors and authorities extend a part of the expense for environmental treatment. However, with the specific characteristics, we desired that the sectors and authorities would expand the annual support for the locality to implement the plans and better solutions for environment treatment”.

In February, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism issued a decision of ranking the scenic spot of Ban Than – Hon Mang – Hon Dua as a national monument so it is important for the sectors and authorities to strengthen the environment sanitary in the area.

At the moment, many investors are performing the surveys for tourism investment but the situation of being full of garbage is an obstacle for implementation. Moreover, the garbage has also affected the bio-diversity under the sea with big coral reefs.

Nguyen Thanh Hong, Director of the Provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Quang Nam says: “Recently, there has been an investor surveying and proposing an idea of developing tourism using high technology to perform waste treatment to supply power serving for the tourism site. The province has recorded the ideas and allowed the company to complete the initiative to perform the next steps”.