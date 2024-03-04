Functional forces to check e-invoice issuance at gas stations in HCMC

The Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department will preside and collaborate with relevant departments and units to check the issuance of e-invoices after each sale at petroleum retail stores and strictly handle the cases failing to comply with the regulations.

Besides, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee also assigned the municipal Department of Industry and Trade to chair and closely collaborate with market management agencies, police and relevant units to check the compliance of legal regulations on trading gasoline in petroleum retail stores in the city and responsibilities of traders with retail stores.

On the other hand, the municipal Department of Industry and Trade was responsible for collaborating with tax agencies to grasp the current situation of e-invoice implementation and strictly handle the cases of violating the regulations on the issuance of e-invoices after each sale.

By Khanh Chau- Translated by Huyen Huong