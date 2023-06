An opening ceremony of the fruit fair “On the wharf under the boat” in 2023 will take place at the main stage on Nguyen Van Cua Street along Binh Dong Wharf, District 8.

The fruit fair will open at 8 a.m. on June 17 and end on June 22, displaying and introducing stalls of delicious, typical fruits from Long Khanh City of Dong Nai Province, Cao Lanh City of Dong Thap Province, Can Tho City, Vinh Long Province and Tan Phuoc District in Tien Giang Province.

This is the second year District 8 has organized the fruit fair “On the wharf under the boat”.

The first fruit fair in 2022 attracted over 3.1 million turns of residents and tourists.