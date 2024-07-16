Former youth volunteers hailed as source of national pride

President To Lam has hailed the Vietnam Youth Volunteer Force as a shining symbol of revolutionary heroism, embodying the finest qualities of the Vietnamese nation and serving as a perpetual source of pride for Vietnamese youth.

President To Lam and former youth volunteers (Photo: VNA)

Meeting in Hanoi on July 15 with 150 representatives attending the fifth National Congress of the Association of Former Vietnamese Youth Volunteers, on the occasion of the 74th anniversary of the Traditional Day of the Vietnam Youth Volunteer Force, President Lam recalled the glorious achievements and significant contributions of the force during the struggle for national independence and subsequent national construction.

The Party, State, and people will forever remember and be grateful for the immense contributions of the Vietnam Youth Volunteer Force, he affirmed, expressing his delight at the association's accomplishments in the past term, including the launch of meaningful campaigns aligned with the Party and State's policies and guidelines.

The association was also commended for its close collaboration with departments and agencies to ensure policy benefits for former youth volunteers, assist the search and repatriation of martyrs’ remains, and promote socio-economic development following Covid-19.

The President called on ministries and agencies, especially the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, to continue studying and creatively applying Ho Chi Minh’s ideology regarding the Great School of Youth Volunteers, building a strong contingent of officials and fostering a generation of Vietnamese young people who are patriotic, resilient and proud of the nation.

This generation, he noted, should have political mettle, revolutionary ethics, competence, and courage to engage in global integration, along with great dreams and ambitions.

They were also urged to actively and effectively engage in national renovation, construction, and defense while preserving and renovating historical landmarks and sites related to the force.

On the occasion, the leader presented a photo of President Ho Chi Minh taken with the young volunteers and donated VND200 million (US$8,300) to help the association prepare attire for delegates attending the congress.

President of the association Vu Trong Kim noted that there are now over 650,000 former youth volunteers joining the past struggle for national independence and the current national development. The association has donated 1,107 houses and repaired 509 others, presented gifts and other items like saving books, food, clothing and school supplies worth over VND269 billion. Additionally, the members supported each other during the Covid-19 pandemic with more than VND2 billion and various items.

Vietnamplus