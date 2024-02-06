Flower streets bring spring to patients in HCMC

When Tet (Lunar New Year) comes, hospitals in Ho Chi Minh City are often decorated with flowers to encourage the spirit of their employees and patients who have to stay at the hospitals during the Vietnamese people’s biggest and longest festival.

Cho Ray Hospital is decorated with flowers. (Photo: VNA)

This year, the floral arrangements were designed to stretch along major pedestrian zones at hospitals like Cho Ray, Tu Du, and Children’s Hospital 2, bringing a cheerful vibe to every corner.

Nguyen Tri Thuc, Director of the Cho Ray Hospital, said that each year, 800-1,000 patients have to welcome Tet at the hospital.

Therefore, the hospital has organized the flower street over the past six years, with the hope of bringing a cheerful spring atmosphere, filled with flowers, to encourage the spirit of patients, helping them overcome their illness, and return to their families soon.

Hundreds of gifts are also being presented to its patients on this occasion.

VNA