Floods, landslides continue to occur in Lam Dong Province

On August 4, more floods and landslides were reported in the southern districts and cities of the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong.

Around 11 pm on August 3, inland flooding occurred in the two communes of Dai Lao and Loc Chau in Bao Loc City, affecting dozens of households.

Heavy rains caused severe flooding in villages 2, 4, 5, and 7 of the Dai Lao Commune. To ensure the safety of residents, the People’s Committee of Dai Lao Commune mobilized various forces to promptly move four households deeply affected by floods and landslides to a safe place.

Additionally, heavy rains caused severe flooding in the villages of Tan Ninh, Tan Binh, and villages 2 and 3 in Loc Chau Commune. The local authorities urgently relocated properties and people from more than 30 households to safer places.

Downpours also triggered prolonged subsidence on a section of the bypass in the south of Bao Loc City, running through Loc Son Ward.

In Da M'ri Town of Da Huoai District, the local authorities promptly relocated 4 households affected by flash floods that occurred on the Da Huoai River. Landslides cut off the central road of the Phuoc Loc Commune through An Binh village.

In the communes of Da Oai, Madagui, Da P'Loa, and Da Ton, heavy rain during the night flooded over tens of hectares of crops and damaged several sections along the Da Oai River.