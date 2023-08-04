Rocks fall on car in Thung Khe Pass’s landslide

|
Soil and rocks fall on a 7-seater car on National Highway 6 in Hoa Binh Province on August 4. (Photo: SGGP)
According to the Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, Search and Rescue of Mai Chau District, the landslide occurred at about 8:40 am at Km 128+740 on National Highway 6 connecting Hoa Binh City and Mai Chau, Moc Chau districts in Son La Province.
The landslide caused loose rocks and earth to fall on a 7-seater car. Fortunately, four people inside the car were safe.
The incident disrupted traffic on the National Highway 6. Local authorities are tirelessly working to clear the road by removing the landslide debris.
|
Soil and stones spill out onto the road. (Photo: SGGP)
|Fortunately, nobody is injured in the landslide. (Photo: SGGP)
|
The National Highway 6 is cut off by a landslide. (Photo: SGGP)
