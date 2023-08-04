Rocks fall on car in Thung Khe Pass’s landslide

A landslide following heavy rains in the morning of August 4 has blocked a section of the National Highway 6 in Thung Khe Pass in Mai Chau District, the Northern province of Hoa Binh.

According to the Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, Search and Rescue of Mai Chau District, the landslide occurred at about 8:40 am at Km 128+740 on National Highway 6 connecting Hoa Binh City and Mai Chau, Moc Chau districts in Son La Province.

The landslide caused loose rocks and earth to fall on a 7-seater car. Fortunately, four people inside the car were safe.

The incident disrupted traffic on the National Highway 6. Local authorities are tirelessly working to clear the road by removing the landslide debris.