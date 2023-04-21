First nation’s community digital library opens in Quang Nam

The nation's first community digital public library opened in the Central Province of Quang Nam today.

The People's Committee of Quang Nam Province’s Tam Ky City held the opening of the Tam Ky community digital library and other activities on the occasion of Book Day - Vietnamese reading culture.

The Tam Ky community digital library was built as part of the overall digital transformation and smart city program with the aim to offer spaces for community activities.

In addition, the community digital library is also a place to organize cultural and art exchanges and face-to-face sessions between authors and readers to inspire and spread reading culture to the community.

People can exchange books and donate books at the library as well.

According to Mr. Nguyen Minh Nam, Vice Chairman of Tam Ky City People's Committee, the digital library was established to create a reading space for people, especially young people.

At the same time, it creates a cultural space for positive social connection with the orientation to building a global learning city initiated by the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities as the city is also preparing documents to submit to UNESCO for recognition.

Tam Ky City has established the City Community Book Fund to call for social participation, contribution, and support of books and items. Although it has lately been established, the fund has received a total value of more than VND700 million, nearly 3,600 books and 5 computers.

The Tam Ky community digital library will be open from 7 am to 9 pm every day of the week to everyone and most of its services are free. There are 2 areas for children and an area for people aged 15 and over.

People are free to use computers and tablets connected to the national and international library systems in two reading rooms by purchasing copyrights for use as well as an electronic reading system.

Tam Ky City is requesting consultation and personnel support from organizations with experience in digital transformation and an e-library for management and operation in the first phase. At the same time, it will cooperate with well-known publishers to buy books as well as organize many exchange activities to turn the community digital library into a destination for residents and visitors.