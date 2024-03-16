First International Jazz Festival 2024 to be held in Nha Trang

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, in coordination with the Khanh Hoa Provincial People's Committee, will organize the first international Jazz Festival 2024 in Nha Trang City from April 27 to May 1.

The event featuring many domestic and international artists will present to audiences and visitors the richness, diversity, and attraction of Jazz music in the world and the country

The program will be developed into an annual event promoting the beauty of nature, culture, and people of Vietnam, contributing to attracting domestic and international tourists.

The first International Jazz Festival 2024 is also expected to win the hearts of audiences and professionals with the collaboration between domestic and international artists, featuring a diverse range of genres such as classical, bossa nova, jazz funk, and world music.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh