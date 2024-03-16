Culture/art

First International Jazz Festival 2024 to be held in Nha Trang

SGGPO

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, in coordination with the Khanh Hoa Provincial People's Committee, will organize the first international Jazz Festival 2024 in Nha Trang City from April 27 to May 1.

nhac-jazz-la-gi-nguon-goc-cua-nhac-jazz-2-7526jpg-2436.jpg

The event featuring many domestic and international artists will present to audiences and visitors the richness, diversity, and attraction of Jazz music in the world and the country

The program will be developed into an annual event promoting the beauty of nature, culture, and people of Vietnam, contributing to attracting domestic and international tourists.

The first International Jazz Festival 2024 is also expected to win the hearts of audiences and professionals with the collaboration between domestic and international artists, featuring a diverse range of genres such as classical, bossa nova, jazz funk, and world music.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

First International Jazz Festival 2024 Khanh Hoa Nha Trang

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn