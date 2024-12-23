Fireworks to light up sky over Hanoi on New Year celebration

The capital city of Hanoi is set to welcome the New Year 2025 with spectacular firework displays at five locations and 30 venues for the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival.

A high-altitude firework display on Hoan Kiem Lake (Photo: VNA)

To mark the arrival of the New Year, a music festival will take place on the evening of December 31 at Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square and August Revolution Square.

Firework displays will be held at five locations, including Hoan Kiem, Ha Dong, and Nam Tu Liem districts, as well as Son Tay township and Dong Anh district.

The dazzling shows will light up the sky from midnight to 12:15 a.m. on January 1, 2025.

For the Lunar New Year, a grand firework show will be organised at 30 venues citywide to ring in Tet.

The displays will begin at exactly midnight on January 29, 2025, marking the first day of the Lunar New Year.

In addition to the fireworks, the city has planned an array of cultural and artistic events. Highlights include the Light Concert – Welcome New Year 2025 in Tay Ho district, scheduled for 8:00 p.m. on January 18, 2025, and the program Brilliant Thang Long 2025, set to take place in front of My Dinh National Stadium and the F1 racetrack area from 9:00 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. on January 28, 2025.

