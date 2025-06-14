Cashless payment festival launched in HCMC

As of 2024, Vietnam had recorded over 204.5 million bank accounts held by individual customers and 154.1 million bank cards in circulation. Nearly 87 percent of Vietnamese adults now have bank accounts.

The “Ting Ting Day” Festival opens on June 14 in HCMC. (Photo: VNA)

The “Ting Ting Day” Festival opened on June 14 on Nguyen Hue pedestrian street in District 1 as part of the 2025 HCMC Cashless Day program, aimed at promoting cashless payments and the development of the digital economy.

The event is co-organized by the State Bank of Vietnam, Tuoi tre (Youth) newspaper, the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade, and the National Payment Corporation of Vietnam.

As a key highlight of the 2025 HCMC Cashless Day, the festival offers thousands of visitors the chance to experience modern cashless payment methods — including cards and e-wallets — while purchasing food, drinks, beauty products, and a wide variety of other goods from participating businesses.

Visitors also enjoy special promotions and giveaways, take photos with eye-catching decorations, and play mini-games themed around cashless payments.

A modern take on the traditional market is simulated at the festival, where vendors promote their products via livestream and customers can purchase food items simply by scanning QR codes.

In addition, attendees can explore an exhibition showcasing the evolution of cashless payments in HCMC and discover the latest in financial technology from leading Vietnamese banks, e-wallet providers, and payment intermediaries.

Several visitors tried using their bank cards to pay for a metro ride simply by tapping the cards on a scanner — a quick and seamless experience.

As part of the 2025 Cashless Day and the Vietnam Grand Sale, a 2025 Shopping Season will be held in HCMC in two phases: from June 15 to September 15, and from November 15 until the end of the year.

More than 10,000 businesses across various sectors will offer a wide range of promotional deals to attract customers — particularly targeting workers in industrial parks and export processing zones, as well as shoppers at major malls and city-wide events.

As of 2024, Vietnam had recorded over 204.5 million bank accounts held by individual customers and 154.1 million bank cards in circulation. Nearly 87 percent of Vietnamese adults now have bank accounts.

Vietnamplus