Filmweek about Uncle Ho's soldiers to be screened

The filmweek observing the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Vietnam People's Army (December 22, 1944 - December 22, 2024) will present a nationwide retrospective of the Army's development and growth.

A shot of Timeless film

Cinematic depictions of the valor, sacrifice, and dedication of Uncle Ho's soldiers, both during wartime and in times of peace, have the power to deeply move audiences. The week's new movies about Uncle Ho's soldiers will be screened.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Thu Dung, Director of the People's Army Cinema, four out of the eight films screened on this occasion are documentaries produced by the People's Army Cinema.

In particular, the films Vung buoc duoi co dang (Steadfast steps under the Party flag) of Director People's Artist Luu Quy and Tien buoc duoi quan ky (Forward steps under the military flag) of Director Pham Thanh Hung and directed by People's Artist Luu Quy will be also screened for the first time.

The two films pay tribute to the Vietnam People's Army's glorious legacy of courage and sacrifice, and its enduring commitment to safeguarding independence, liberty, national unification, and the prosperity of the homeland.

As a highly appreciated work of the People's Army Cinema in recent times, Linh anh ( Martyrs' photos) film written and directed by Major Nguyen Quang Quyet tells the story of the TeamLee group's journey to restore photos of martyrs. The restored photos are beautifully accurate and hold a sacred significance, embodying the spirit and resolve of the martyrs.

The work won the 2024 Golden Kite Award in the Documentary category, a testament to the efforts, love and gratitude that never fades for previous generations.

On this occasion, four feature films were also selected to be screened including Tieng cong dinh menh (The gong of destiny) directed by People's Artist Nguyen Khac Loi and People's Artist Le Thi, Con duong co mat troi ( The road with the sun) directed by Vu Anh Nhat, Thau Chin o Xiem ( Ho Chi Minh in Siam) directed by Bui Tuan Dung and Dem Ben Tre (Ben Tre night ) directed by People's Artist Tran Phuong.

Khong thoi gian (Timeless) is a special project produced by VTV in collaboration with the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People's Army.

The recently aired first episodes have elicited a strong emotional response from the audience because it not only chronicles the sacrifice, courage, and character of soldiers, but also paints a vivid portrait of the unsung achievements of the Vietnam People's Army throughout history.

The special thing about the film Timeless is the combination of the past and the present, the audience not only witnesses the fierce fighting scenes of soldiers in the resistance war against the US but also other wars in peacetime, such as natural disasters, epidemics and rescue work.

Director Nguyen Danh Dung's film aims to recreate recent events, particularly rescue and relief efforts following natural disasters.

According to the director, every scene is filmed with the utmost respect for the soldiers. Director Nguyen Danh Dung hopes that this film will illuminate the often-overlooked dedication of soldiers in all circumstances.

An audience member praised that the sight of the army's green uniform brings comfort to people in both wartime and peacetime. The comments reflect some of the public's empathy and admiration for the soldier's portrayal in the film.

Portraying a soldier on screen was an emotionally charged experience for People's Artist Quoc Tri, as the film resonated with his personal journey. The script itself brought him to tears.

The film boasts a distinguished cast, featuring People's Artists Nhu Quynh and Trung Anh, who have committed to portraying the most authentic representation of soldiers. The film aims to honor the dedication and enduring sacrifice of Uncle Ho's soldiers.

By Mai An - Translated by Anh Quan