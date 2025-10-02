Fair showcases over 220 booths from 150 domestic, int’l organizations, firms

Visitors at the fair

Last evening, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, in coordination with the People’s Committee of Da Nang City, officially opened the East-West Economic Corridor (EWEC) 2025 International Trade, Tourism, and Investment Fair.

The event brings together more than 220 booths from over 150 domestic and international organizations and enterprises. Notably, the fair features the participation of 10 centers for industrial promotion, trade, investment, and tourism from various provinces and cities across Vietnam, alongside 10 international organizations and businesses representing six countries, including Russia, China, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, and Myanmar.

The products and goods on display are rich, diverse, and quality-assured. These include:

- Local Specialties: Key and representative products, OCOP products (One Commune One Product), and regional specialties.

- Industry Sectors: Electronics - technology; food - agricultural products; household goods, and various other services.

A major focus of the fair is the trade connection and export promotion conference. Key discussion points include export orientation for the 2025–2030 period and opportunities in key markets such as the United States, China, and Indonesia.

Additionally, businesses in the South Central region are receiving training on digital transformation. This includes hands-on practice, combined with experience sharing and specific consultation sessions.

Visitors at a booth in the fair

Deputy Director Le Hoang Tai of the Trade Promotion Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade stated that in the context of the nation striving for a GDP growth of 8.3 percent –8.5 percent by 2025, harnessing the potential of the East-West Economic Corridor holds strategic significance. As a central hub, the Central city of Da Nang is entering a new phase of development as the Government has approved the Free Trade Zone, a pioneering model that combines a unique institutional framework, modern infrastructure, and innovation; thereby, it has helped create a ripple effect for the Central Highlands and enhancing international connectivity.

The trade fair serves as a practical tool for market expansion, fostering cooperation, and enhancing the competitiveness of enterprises; it also promotes the potential and investment, trade, and tourism opportunities of the region while encouraging collaboration with countries along the East-West Economic Corridor, contributing to the nation's growth goals.

According to Vice Chairwoman of Da Nang People's Committee Nguyen Thi Anh Thi, the fair has special significance as it is the first international trade promotion event held after Da Nang and Quang Nam officially merged. This is a milestone for a new development phase, contributing to strengthening friendly cooperation, understanding and trust with countries on the East-West Economic Corridor as well as in the region.

The fair takes place from now until October 6, open to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

By Xuan Quynh - Translated by Anh Quan