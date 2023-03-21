Exhibition showcasing painter Dao Minh Tri’s artworks to be held in HCMC

An exhibition themed “Going against the current - A Half Century of Painting” featuring artworks of painter Dao Minh Tri will open at the HCMC Fine Arts Association on March 22.

Nearly 60 paintings taken during his 50-year career using a variety of materials of lacquer, and oil, especially gouache works on paper, have not been presented to the public yet.

Over the past 50 years, painter Dao Minh Tri has made his mark in solo and group exhibitions at home and abroad. In particular, he has created lacquer paintings featuring his own artistic language based on aesthetic techniques and traditional culture. His works have been kept in many national and international collections.

Dao Minh Tri was born in 1950 in Hanoi. He graduated from the Vietnam University of Fine Arts in 1976. He was a teacher at the HCMC University of Fine Arts and former general secretary of the HCMC Fine Arts Association.

The display will run until March 28.