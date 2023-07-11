SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Exhibition presenting Ho Chi Minh’s heritages opens in Hue

An exhibition themed “Ho Chi Minh Heritage - a convergence of faith, lighting the future” opened at Ho Chi Minh Museum in Hue City of Thua Thien- Hue Province on July 10.
Delegates attend the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)

The event displays the heritages of the late President in Hanoi, Thua Thien-Hue, Nghe An, Cao Bang, and Binh Thuan provinces, Dinh Hoa Revolutionary Base Safety Zone (ATK) in the northern province of Thai Nguyen, and Ho Chi Minh Cultural Spaces of the Thai minority ethnic in the Northwestern Region

In addition, the event also includes activities featuring regional characteristics and images of the late President Ho Chi Minh, such as rubber sandals, typewriters, and folk games.

The event co-organized by the Department of Culture and Sports, and the Ho Chi Minh Museum in Hanoi will run until July 12.

By Van Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh

