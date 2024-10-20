Exhibition marks 110th birth anniversary of national hero Ly Tu Trong

An exhibition marking the 110th birth anniversary of national hero Ly Tu Trong (October 20, 1914 – 2024) was held at his memorial site in Thach Ha District’ Viet Tien Commune in the central province of Ha Tinh.

Visitors visit exhibition on national hero Ly Tu Trong (Photo: SGGP)

The event presents to viewers 170 documents, photos and items depicting the life, and revolutionary career of national hero Ly Tu Trong, and Vietnamese youth who continue to follow the revolutionary path of the national hero.

The exhibition is expected to contribute to educating the traditional love for the country, and revolutionary ideals, and nurturing the trust in Vietnamese young people in the revolutionary path chosen by the Party, President Ho Chi Minh, and the people.

On these days, hundreds of youth union members, students, residents, and visitors offered flowers and incense to commemorate national hero Ly Tu Trong.

Ly Tu Trong, whose actual name was Le Van Trong, was born on October 20, 1914 in May village in Nakhonphanom, Thailand. He was the first communist youth of the Vietnamese revolution. Ly Tu Trong was arrested by the French army in February 1931 and executed in November that year at the tender age of 17.

Images of the exhibition:

By Duong Quang – Translated by Kim Khanh