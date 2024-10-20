National

Ha Tinh celebrates national hero Ly Tu Trong’s 110th birthday

A variety of activities marking the 110th birth anniversary of national hero Ly Tu Trong (October 20, 1914 – 2024) was held in the central province of Ha Tinh on October 19.

Representatives of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ha Tinh Province hand over scholarships to disadvantaged students. (Photo: SGGP)

The event was co-organized by the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union ( HCMCYU), and the Youth Union of Ha Tinh Province.

The Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCMCYU) handed over 105 scholarships worth VND1 million each and gave presents to disadvantaged students in Thach Ha and Can Loc districts in the province.

The organization board also offered a national map in response to the 'Proud of Our Homeland' campaign and a television to the Ly Tu Trong Vocational School in Can Loc District and built a charity house for Ms. Nguyen Thi Tiep, 65, who is in a difficult situation and gets sick more often.

The organization board presents gifts to students. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, delegates offered flowers and incense to commemorate national hero Ly Tu Trong at his memorial site in Thach Ha District’s Viet Tien Commune and offered incense to heroes and martyrs at the Dong Loc T- Junction historical site in Can Loc District.

Also on the day, the delegation kicked off a construction project of the “Khan Quang Do” (Red Scarf, Young Pioneers neckerchief) House for underprivileged students in Duc Tho District and inaugurated a mobile swimming pool for disadvantaged students in Huong Son District.

At the groundbreaking ceremony of a construction of a charity house to present to Ms. Nguyen Thi Tiep (Photo: SGGP)
Offering scholarships to disadvantaged students (Photo: SGGP)
Handover of a national map in response to the 'Proud of Our Homeland' campaign to the Ly Tu Trong Vocational School
Offering a television to the Ly Tu Trong Vocational School (Photo: SGGP)
Delegates offer flowers and incense to commemorate national hero Ly Tu Trong at his memorial site in Thach Ha District’s Viet Tien Commune. (Photo: SGGP)
By Duong Quang – Translated by Kim Khanh

