Events create open space for OVs to join hands in national development

The 4th World Conference of Overseas Vietnamese (OV) and the 2024 forum of OV intellectuals and experts, taking place in Hanoi from August 21-24, are expected to create forums with open space for OVs around the world.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang

The event also provides them with an opportunity to meet, exchange, share ideas and make contributions to the country's development process, said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang.

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), Hang, who is also Chairwoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese (SCOV), said that more than 500 delegates from 43 countries and territories have registered to join the events, which is an impressive figure, showing OVs’ deep and responsible interest in the events.

The active engagement of OVs not only demonstrates the significance of the events in the OV community but also affirms the role of OVs in the process of national sustainable development, she said.

Hang underlined that the conference and the forum are part of efforts to implement the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress, Resolution No. 36-NQ/TW on OV affairs, Directive 45/CT-TW in 2015 on continuing to promote the performance of Resolution 36-NQ/TW on OV affairs in the new situation, Conclusion No.12-KL/TW of the Politburo on the OV affairs in the new situation, thereby further caring for and supporting the OV communities.

The conference and the forum are the venues where the voice of the OV community is heard, and a chance for agencies at home to receive valuable opinions and proposals serving the process of policymaking and building strategies for the country’s sustainable development in the future, she underlined.

The official stressed that the events also provide a chance to look back on the 20-year implementation of Resolution No.36-NQ/TW and three years of carrying out Conclusion No.12-KL/TW, evaluating achievements and clarifying new challenges and opportunities in the changing world and regional situation.

The events reflect the Party and State’s heed attention to the OV community, affirming the important role of the community in the cause of national construction and development. At the same time, it highlights the spirit of the national great solidarity, encouraging and further promoting OVs’ contributions to the socio-economic development at home, Hang said.

The conference and the forum are not only meaningful in connecting the OV community but also contributes significantly to the implementation of the strategic goals of the Party and State towards sustainable development and prosperity for the country in the coming time, she said.

According to Hang, the three-day conference includes three plenary sessions, four thematic sessions, two gala dinners, a signing ceremony for cooperation documents, and two field trips.

Developing advanced technologies, promoting the roles of OV intellects and businessmen, strengthening the great national solidarity, as well as preserving and popularising the Vietnamese culture and language will be the focus of the four thematic sessions. As many as 80 presentations encompassing all areas have been sent to the event for discussion.

The program has garnered due attention from Party and State leaders while attracting the participation of many ministries, sectors, branches, socio-political organizations, localities, and enterprises.

Hang went on to say that OVs' opinions will be collected, making contributions to the homeland’s sustainable development, adding the forum for OV intellects and experts will be organized for the first time, serving as a venue for them to discuss the global and regional development trends, and put forth initiatives for the nation’s green and sustainable development.

The diplomat stressed that discussions at the conference and forum are expected to bring about new and practical solutions in various areas, particularly high technology, sustainable development, and innovation, describing them as valuable resources for the country’s socio-economic development in the context of strong globalization and the fourth industrial revolution.

Hang added that the events will make contributions to consolidating and enhancing the connections between OV experts, intellects, businesses, and domestic agencies, encouraging OVs to participate in the nation’s development projects.

Vietnamplus