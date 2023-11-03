European firms seek investment opportunities in Ha Nam

A delegation from the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) led by its Chairman Gabor Fluit has visited Ha Nam to explore the investment environment in the northern province.

At a working session with the delegation on November 3, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Truong Quoc Huy introduced the guests about the potentials and strengths of the locality.

Ha Nam currently has eight industrial parks with an average occupation rate of 80%, he said, adding that the province is planning for additional eight industrial parks with a total area of over 2,000 hectares.

Ha Nam is also working to improve its infrastructure system and human resources, while developing its entertainment facilities for experts, international visitors and labourers, said Huy.

The provincial leader said that Ha Nam is focused on implementing housing projects for workers, and speeding up administrative reform and digital transformation to remove difficulties for businesses.

The province prioritises environmentally friendly investment projects that utilize high technology and avoid labor intensive industries, he added.

The official pledged that Ha Nam will provide best conditions for businesses to explore opportunities and invest in the province with the motto of considering the success of investors as its own.

For his part, Fluit said that EuroCham is one of the largest foreign business associations in Vietnam with nearly 1,400 members.

He said that European firms joining the delegation include enterprises that have already invested in Ha Nam and hope to expand their operations in the locality, as well as businesses who have partners in Ha Nam, enterprises that want to seek a new investment destination, and those who have yet to invest in Vietnam.

All members of the delegation showed interest in the technical and social infrastructure as well as other services in Ha Nam, along with incentives that the province have provided to investors and priorities of the locality.

Local officials answered the firms’ questions regarding waste treatment and environmental protection, among others.

After the working session, the European firms toured a number of companies operating in Chau Son industrial park in Phu Ly city.