Ho Chi Minh City

Ethnic minorities continue to exemplify values of self-reliance

SGGP

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc believed that ethnic minorities will continue to exemplify the values of self-reliance, solidarity, and mutual assistance.

179ce719-8d5a-4dcb-8609-1378cb731883.jpg
City leaders and congress participants

Yesterday, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee organized the 4th Ho Chi Minh City Ethnic Minority Congress in 2024, with the theme "Ethnic minorities are equal, united, dynamic, creative, building and developing a civilized, modern, and affectionate Ho Chi Minh City", with 250 official delegates attending the congress.

Speaking at the congress, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc stated that the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and government acknowledge that ethnic work and solidarity among ethnic minority groups constitute a cornerstone for the long-term, sustainable development of the city.

This is considered a paramount political task for all levels of government, the entire community, and the entire political system of Ho Chi Minh City. Furthermore, the Vietnam Fatherland Front and other socio-political organizations within the city are obligated to actively promote their core political role in fostering the great national unity bloc, as stated by Deputy Secretary Nguyen Phuoc Loc.

He asserted that ethnic minorities will persist in fostering the principles of self-reliance, unity, mutual support, and consensus in the execution of all Party policies, as well as the laws and regulations of the State and the city. In particular, there is a strong emphasis on the preservation, conservation, and promotion of the traditional cultural identities of each ethnic group, combating superstition, and establishing a healthy cultural environment that aligns with the current societal development.

Related News
By Thu Hoai – Translated By Anh Quan

Tags

ethnic minority groups healthy cultural environment great national unity bloc traditional cultural identities

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn