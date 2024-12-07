Ethnic minorities continue to exemplify values of self-reliance

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc believed that ethnic minorities will continue to exemplify the values of self-reliance, solidarity, and mutual assistance.

City leaders and congress participants

Yesterday, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee organized the 4th Ho Chi Minh City Ethnic Minority Congress in 2024, with the theme "Ethnic minorities are equal, united, dynamic, creative, building and developing a civilized, modern, and affectionate Ho Chi Minh City", with 250 official delegates attending the congress.

Speaking at the congress, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc stated that the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and government acknowledge that ethnic work and solidarity among ethnic minority groups constitute a cornerstone for the long-term, sustainable development of the city.

This is considered a paramount political task for all levels of government, the entire community, and the entire political system of Ho Chi Minh City. Furthermore, the Vietnam Fatherland Front and other socio-political organizations within the city are obligated to actively promote their core political role in fostering the great national unity bloc, as stated by Deputy Secretary Nguyen Phuoc Loc.

He asserted that ethnic minorities will persist in fostering the principles of self-reliance, unity, mutual support, and consensus in the execution of all Party policies, as well as the laws and regulations of the State and the city. In particular, there is a strong emphasis on the preservation, conservation, and promotion of the traditional cultural identities of each ethnic group, combating superstition, and establishing a healthy cultural environment that aligns with the current societal development.

By Thu Hoai – Translated By Anh Quan