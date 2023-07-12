Enterprises join hands with schools in training agriculture majors

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Vietnam Academy of Agriculture yesterday held a conference on cooperation in training and developing human resources in agriculture and rural areas in Hanoi.

The demand for high-quality human resources for the agricultural sector is great, but the number of students enrolling in schools with agriculture faculties is decreasing; thus, enterprises joined hands with schools in training agriculture.

Meeting participants raised their voices that the percentage of pupils and students registered for the forestry, irrigation and fisheries sectors has continuously decreased over the years. Some argued that the main reason is due to the income of workers in these industries. The income of workers in the forestry, irrigation and fisheries sectors was only half of their peers working the industry, construction and service industries.

In addition, some schools have not actively renovated administration, content and teaching methods to meet the requirements of learners and the labor market.

Therefore, restructuring schools, renovating the effectiveness of training and fostering a team of leading lecturers, scientists and experts are needed. Moreover, the government should take steps to encourage students to register for agricultural majors in addition to improvement of the quality of training and research and commercialization of science and technology products.

Last but not least, schools and related agencies should increase communications to raise society's awareness of graduates’ job opportunities and start-up opportunities in agriculture.

Director of the Vietnam Academy of Agriculture Nguyen Thi Lan said that the demand for high-quality human resources in the agricultural industry is quite huge. Enterprises and schools join hand in training agriculture to create the golden triangle model ‘Government - Enterprises - Universities'; therefore, promoting the development of the country with high-quality human resources.

Perfecting mechanisms and policies is a motivation for businesses if they participate in the training process, said Ms. Lan.

Speaking at the conference, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan emphasized that training and developing human resources will pave the way for improving production levels, labor productivity, competitiveness and ensuring sustainable development and it is an inevitable trend because it brings long-term value to schools, t agricultural enterprises and students’ much-needed entrepreneurial and market-orientation.

The Minister said that in addition to investment resources from the budget for scientific research or for education and training, it is necessary to call for the participation of the business community. Businesses need to demonstrate their social responsibility.

Vietnam is shifting from agricultural production thinking to agricultural economic thinking, but economic thinking is market thinking and the market economy is now associated with businesses, said Minister Le Minh Hoan. According to the Minister, if the ‘new wind’ of the market and economic thinking is brought into schools, it will open up new training methods, with half of the time studying in school and the rest time working in enterprises.

Thus, schools will be associated with research activities, and economic activities of enterprises, and businesses will not have to invest in what the schools already have such as laboratories and scientific studies. The two sides can rely on each other not to waste investment resources of enterprises and the State.