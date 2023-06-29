Elderly candidates taking high school graduation exam

Several older candidates were seen at venues for the high school graduation exam on June 27-29.

64-year-old Ngo Thi Kim Chi, who took the exam at Nguyen Trai High School in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 4, is the oldest candidate in this year's high school graduation exam.

She was studying at the Center for Vocational Education - Continuing Education in District 7. Mrs. Chi and her 18-year-old grandson participated in this year's high school graduation exam. According to her, because her family was so poor that she interrupted her studies many times. Ms. Chi disclosed that she would use the results of the high school graduation exam to enroll at the Ho Chi Minh City University of Education to realize her dream of becoming a teacher for poor children.

52-year-old Nguyen Duy Lam, currently the head of Tay Thuong Liet village in the Northern Province of Thai Binh’s Dong Tan Commune, is a student of the Center for Vocational Education - Continuing Education in Thai Thuy District. As he wanted to improve his cultural level, so he decided to register for the exam.

Candidates at the Dong Loc High School in Dong Loc Town of Ha Tinh Province’s Can Loc District saw the participation of Mr. Dang Van Anh, a 46-year-old head of Lien Tai Nang village in Tung Loc Commune of Can Loc District.

Mr. Anh revealed that in the past, due to his family’s difficult economic condition, he had to drop out of school to earn money to help his parents. After he got married, he had to make money to bring up children, so he put aside his studies.

By 2010, when he was elected as village head by villagers, he wanted to come back to school to improve his cultural level and fulfill his assigned tasks. Moreover, he also wants to inspire children and villagers in pursuing learning. His wife and children and the local government have encouraged him to further study.