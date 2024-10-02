Education sector steps up career counseling cooperation

The education sector in Ho Chi Minh City and the HCMC High-Tech Park close cooperate in career counseling for students aiming to increase high-skilled workforce.

A student raises a question about a career of her choice

The municipal People's Council monitoring delegation, led by Vice Chairman Huynh Thanh Nhan, monitored labor and employment activities by the Department of Education and Training, the Department of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs, and the Ho Chi Minh City High-Tech Park Management Board from 2020 to 2025.

At the supervision session, leaders of the Department of Education and Training and the Management Board of Ho Chi Minh City High-Tech Park reported on solutions to increase the proportion of students choosing an environment suitable for their career orientation and to improve the quality of the high-quality human resources.

Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Huynh Thanh Nhan concluded the supervision session by requesting that the Department of Education and Training continue to collaborate with the Department of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs to assess the effectiveness of the one-year implementation of the coordination program on vocational education orientation for secondary and high school students in the period 2023-2025.

The Department of Education and Training needs to closely coordinate with localities and vocational schools to have a basis for career counseling for students.

Separately, the Department of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs needs to strengthen the construction of a shared database for labor and employment management; a system for forecasting labor demand; statistics on labor mobility; and improving the efficiency of the job exchange.

By Thu Hoai - Translated by Anh Quan