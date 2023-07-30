Economic collaboration forum to boost link between HCMC, Porto

An economic cooperation forum between HCMC and Portugal’s Porto city has opened in the European city to promote economic links between the two cities.

This was one of the highlights of the Vietnam-HCMC Festival held in Porto from July 28-30 by the HCMC's Investment and Trade Promotion Center in collaboration with the Vietnamese Embassy in France concurrently with Portugal and the administration of Porto city.

At the forum, leaders of the two cities introduced their economic overviews and policy environment to attract investment, as well as potential for cooperation in several fields, including services, tourism, and culture of each locality.

The Vietnamese trade representative in France and Portugal also provided information on opportunities and challenges of the host country market, as well as notes for Vietnamese businesses that want to do business in Europe in general or in Portugal in particular.

José Pedro Busano de Sousa Vieira, Chairman of the Portuguese Cultural Association, expressed his delight at the freshly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the two cities in the 2023-2025 period, thus contributing to promoting the ties of the localities.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc said he believes that along with the free trade agreement between the European Union and Vietnam (EVFTA), the recently signed trade deal between the two localities will be an important premise for further improving the efficiency of cooperation between the two cities, as well as with other localities of Portugal and the EU.

He affirmed that the city administration will constantly improve its investment environment and accompany foreign enterprises in the process of effective, safe, and long-term investment, production, and business in the locality.