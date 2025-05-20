Early-season floods in Northern region result in 16 casualties

Heavy rainfall triggered flooding, landslides and flash floods in the Northern region left 16 dead and injuried from May 16 to 19, causing property losses across several provinces in mountainous areas.

According to the Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, on the morning of May 19, natural disasters had claimed nine lives—five in Lai Chau Province and four in Bac Kan Province.

Dong Phuc Commune center of Ba Be District in Bac Kan Province suffers heavy damage after flood

Seven others were injured, and significant damage to property, infrastructure, and crops was reported across five provinces of Tuyen Quang, Ha Giang, Cao Bang, Bac Kan, and Dien Bien. In Ba Be District of Bac Kan Province, flash floods and landslides caused casualties in several communes, including Dong Phuc and Yen Duong. In Tan Luot village of Dong Phuc Commune, floods swept away homes and belongings and left the commune’s central area buried in mud.

On May 18 and 19, the Bac Kan Provincial Military Command mobilized 60 officers, soldiers and mobile militia forces to support people in dredging mud, clearing streams, moving assets, collecting garbage, and helping people stabilize their lives.

Police, military and local officials were also deployed in many vulnerable areas to propagate and mobilize people to evacuate out from dangerous areas, especially in villages that are easily isolated when there is prolonged heavy rain. In Phieng Kham village in Ba Be District, after the landslide, a temporary stone dam was formed across the stream, creating a 'water bomb' that threatened two households living in the danger zone.

Local authorities have issued warnings and developed plans to clear stream blockages. In Ba Be District, nine communes have been identified as high-risk areas for flash floods and landslides, with many households situated beneath slopes, along streams, or in low-lying zones. Vice Chairman Pham Ngoc Thinh of the Ba Be District People's Committee stated that localities have been instructed to urgently conduct risk assessments, post warnings, install safety barriers, and evacuate residents when necessary. They have also been directed to fully implement the "four on-site" preparedness strategy in anticipation of further flooding.

At the national level, the Office of the National Civil Defense Steering Committee has dispatched a working group from Hanoi to Bac Kan province to assist in recovery efforts following the season’s initial floods. The Steering Committee has also urged provinces from the Northern to the North Central regions to remain on alert, monitor weather conditions, and prepare to deploy personnel and resources for emergency response. Special attention is being directed to the ongoing risks of landslides and repeated flash floods during upcoming rainfalls.

Torrential overnight and early morning rainfall from May 18 to 19 across the North region, as reported by the Vrain automatic rain gauge system,caused significant flooding. Several areas received 100-180mm of rainfall within just hours, with particularly high accumulations in Na Sam, Lang Son (178.6mm); Hoang Khai, Tuyen Quang (151.4mm) and Cao Tan, Bac Kan (over 109mm). Lang Son City experienced flooding in some areas.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported a temporary break in the Northern region's flooding from the afternoon of May 19 to the 22. However, another period of moderate to heavy, and in some areas very heavy, rainfall is expected from May 22 to 25. This new rainfall poses a significant risk of flash floods and landslides, particularly in areas where the ground is already saturated from the recent heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the Central region is experiencing the peak of its hot season, with widespread temperatures of 35-37 degrees Celsius and some locations exceeding 38 degrees Celsius. This stark contrast in weather patterns between the regions necessitates localized and adaptable disaster response strategies.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Anh Quan