Durian farmers in Mekong Delta face price fall and reduced output

Farmers in the Mekong Delta face both output and price reduction

Chairman Vo Tan Loi of the Tien Giang Province Durian Association announced yesterday that he had submitted a proposal to the provincial People’s Committee, requesting support to address challenges preventing the export of local durians due to issues related to cadmium and yellow O residue control.

According to Chairman Loi, exporters typically need to source approximately 20 tons of durians per container from multiple orchards, making it difficult to uniformly meet cadmium testing standards.

Moreover, the limited number of Cadmium testing facilities poses a challenge for businesses attempting to submit samples for analysis. Without a certificate confirming the absence of Cadmium and yellow O residues, durian cannot pass through customs.

Presently, the prices of durian in certain localities are experiencing a significant decline. For instance, in Hau Giang and Can Tho City, the price has dropped to just VND40,000 (US$1.54) per kilogram, a decrease of VND80,000 per kilogram compared to the same time last year.

Farmer Nguyen Van Muoi in Truong Long Commune of the Mekong Delta City of Can Tho’s Phong Dien District said that many gardeners in the district are currently very worried when the price of a kilogram of durian has dropped to VND40,000 but no traders proposed to buy the fruit. The same situation also occurs in Co Do District of Can Tho City, Chau Thanh A District of Hau Giang Province. Moreover, due to erratic weather, the yield of durian this year's harvest has halved compared to 2024.

Currently, there is growing concern regarding the unplanned increase in durian cultivation in certain areas. The expansion of durian farming is occurring without proper planning, infrastructure for dikes, irrigation, or transportation. This situation poses a risk of production outpacing market demand, which could diminish economic value and negatively impact farmers' incomes.

Experts advise that there should be stringent planning and management of durian cultivation to prevent unregulated expansion of farmland, thereby ensuring sustainable development and economic viability.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan