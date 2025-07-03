Vietnamese firms calling for anti-dumping investigation of Indian tile imports

Vietnamese businesses are calling for their government to initiate an anti-dumping investigation into ceramic tile imports from India.

Authorities under the Ministry of Industry and Trade have agreed to consider two anti-dumping cases concerning polyester yarn and ceramic tiles, aimed at protecting domestic manufacturers.

Yesterday afternoon, the Trade Remedies Authority under the Ministry of Industry and Trade issued a notice regarding two cases requesting the application of anti-dumping measures to safeguard local production.

The Trade Remedies Authority has officially received a petition to launch an anti-dumping investigation into ceramic tile products imported from India. The petition, submitted on June 18, 2024, by a coalition of domestic ceramic tile manufacturers, was thoroughly reviewed and declared complete and valid on July 2, 2025, in accordance with the Foreign Trade Management Law.

With the petition now officially accepted, the Trade Remedies Authority has a 45-day window, starting from July 2, 2025, to evaluate the submitted dossier and determine if there's sufficient evidence to formally initiate an anti-dumping investigation. This period is crucial for the agency to assess the claims of unfair pricing and potential harm to Vietnam's domestic ceramic tile industry.

The evaluation will concentrate on two primary factors including the legal standing of the petitioner to advocate for the domestic industry and the existence of evidence indicating that dumping by India has inflicted considerable harm on Vietnam's ceramic tile manufacturing industry.

To support the process, Vietnamese companies involved in the production or trading of ceramic tiles are invited to submit relevant information by July 18, 2025.

At the same time, the Trade Remedies Authority has also begun receiving requests for a final review of the anti-dumping duties first imposed in 2021 (case code AD10) on polyester yarn imported from China, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

According to the newly issued Decree 86/2025/ND-CP, no later than 15 months before the expiry of the duties, domestic companies have the right to request a review to determine whether the protection measures should be extended. If no valid request is submitted within the deadline, the duties will automatically expire.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Anh Quan