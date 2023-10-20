Drivers not be forced to change licenses to PET cards

The centers for granting and changing driving licenses have recorded an overloaded situation within two recent weeks.

Amid the situation, the Hanoi Department of Transport recommended that drivers should change their driving licenses to PET cards when they are really in need.

Accordingly, the Department of Transport of the capital city of Hanoi said that two centers for granting and changing driving licenses at 258 Vo Chi Cong Street, Tay Ho District and 16 Cao Ba Quat Street, Ba Dinh District have received an average of 700 people per day from the beginning of October to now, an increase of 50 percent over the last months.

Many residents shared that they were concerned about information related to the proposal of the draft law on traffic order and safety requiring drivers to change licenses to PET cards so they had to promptly go to the centers to perform the procedures of changing driving license.

To meet the high demand, the department has equipped additional devices at each center and strengthened its staff to receive the documents.

Besides, the department has guided residents to book appointments for the procedures to avoid queuing and waiting, and propagandized and encouraged residents to perform the procedures online at level four on the National Public Service Portal.

However, the Department of Transport recommended that the old-style paper driving license is still valid according to the Department for Roads of Vietnam.

At the current time, there is not any regulation on the obligation of changing the driver's license from paper to PET card.

It is expected that in May 2024, the new Law on Road Traffic Order will be submitted to the National Assembly. If the law is approved, the Government shall build a plan, procedures and cost for convenient driving license change.

Therefore, residents do not necessary to change their driver's license at the current time.