Dong Van Karst Plateau recognized as UNESCO Global Geopark for 3rd time

Ha Giang Province held a ceremony last night to receive UNESCO’s recognition of the Dong Van Karst Plateau as a global geopark for the third time.

On this occasion, the ninth annual Buckwheat Flower Festival in 2023 was opened in the Northern mountainous province, aiming at honoring unique heritage values and promoting beautiful images of people and the typical flower in the Northwestern highlands.

Thereby, it will contribute to preserving traditional cultural features, effectively promoting the value of cultural heritage, scenic spots as well as tourism products of the Northern mountainous province.

Dong Van Karst Plateau has the wild and poetic natural beauty and pristine landscape to become an attractive tourist destination for domestic and international tourists when they visit Ha Giang.

On October 3, 2010, Dong Van Karst Plateau was recognized by UNESCO as an official member of the Global Geo-parks Network (GGN), becoming Vietnam's first geological park and the second in Southeast Asia.

In 2014 and 2019, UNESCO re-recognized Dong Van Karst Plateau as a member of the UNESCO Global Geopark network for the period of 2015-2018 and the period of 2019-2022.