Dong Thap’s lotus root makes debut journey to Japan

The Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap has achieved a significant milestone with its first-ever export of 15 tonnes of lotus root to Japan.

At Dai Viet Lotus Food JSC's factory (Photo: VNA)

The exported lotus roots underwent a meticulous cultivation process lasting 135 days, followed by slicing and flash-freezing at minus 25 degrees Celsius using IQF technology to ensure freshness and quality for the Japanese market.

Nguyen Minh Thien, Director of the Dai Viet Lotus Food JSC's factory responsible for the export, highlighted the stringent regulations involved, including testing soil, water, and air samples from the cultivation area, along with a thorough inspection of the processing facility.

He said the Japanese partner has expressed interest in importing an additional 8 containers of lotus root this year, valued at roughly VND7 billion (US$291 million).

This success story adds to Dong Thap's already impressive export performance. In the first four months of 2024, its export turnover surpassed US$700 million, reflecting a remarkable 37.2 percent growth compared to the same period last year. Processed seafood, rice, shrimp crackers, and apparel remain leading export products.

Vo Phuong Thuy, Director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade, revealed a positive trend in export value for most local products. Rice emerged as the top earner with a value exceeding US$300 million, showcasing a staggering 149 percent year-on-year increase and already topping 90 percent of the 2024 annual target. Processed seafood and apparel followed closely, generating over US$185 million and US$65 million, respectively.

Vietnamplus