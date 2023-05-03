SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Dong Nai urges dust reduction from Long Thanh Airport construction project

The Department of Natural Resources and Environment of Dong Nai Province has urgently requested that ACV submit a report on the plan to minimize dust pollution during the construction of the Long Thanh Airport project.
Dong Nai urges dust reduction from Long Thanh Airport construction project ảnh 1

The residents of Hamlet 1 in Binh Son Commune, Long Thanh District, have to spray water to reduce the amount of dust that enters their homes.

The Department of Natural Resources and Environment in Dong Nai Province has recently sent a letter to the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), the investor of Component project No.3 of the Long Thanh Airport construction project Phase 1, outlining the necessary steps to comply with the requirements stated in Decision No.24/QD-XPHC issued by the Inspectorate of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment on April 24, 2023, regarding the imposition of administrative penalties on this enterprise.

Accordingly, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment of Dong Nai Province has urgently requested that ACV submit a report on the plan to minimize dust pollution during the construction of the Long Thanh Airport project to the department, at the same time, report the results of implementing dust reduction measures to the department on a monthly basis for monitoring purposes.

Dong Nai urges dust reduction from Long Thanh Airport construction project ảnh 2

ACV is fined VND270 million for causing dust pollution.

Previously, the Inspectorate of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment had imposed an administrative fine on ACV for a total amount of VND270 million for failure to fully and accurately implement the decision approving the environmental impact assessment report and ordered ACV to take necessary measures to address the severe pollution caused by dust from the construction activities at the Long Thanh Airport project.

By Hoang Bac – Translated by Gia Bao

