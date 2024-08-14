Dong Nai Province speeds up land clearance for major projects

The People’s Committee of Dong Nai Province yesterday convened a meeting to review the compensation and land clearance tasks for the Bien Hoa - Vung Tau Expressway and HCMC Ring Road 3 projects.



Accordingly, more than 290 hectares of land of 2,778 people needs retrieving for the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway project. Local authorities have approved compensation and support plans for 1,844 cases, covering approximately 161 hectares, and have handed over more than 122 hectares to the investor for construction.

In Bien Hoa City, over 59 hectares must be acquired, and local authorities have approved compensation and support plans for more than 36 hectares to deliver another 21 hectares to the investor.

For the HCMC Ring Road 3 project (passing through Nhon Trach District), 65 hectares of land belonging to 798 households and individuals must be acquired; local authorities have approved compensation and support plans for the people and temporarily handed over more than 49 hectares of land to the investor.

Vo Tan Duc, Acting Chairman of the Dong Nai Province People's Committee, emphasized that Nhon Trach District must complete land handover for the HCMC Ring Road 3 project by August 2024, while the Bien Hoa - Vung Tau Expressway project must complete land clearance by August 30.

Therefore, relevant localities in the province need to expedite the construction of resettlement areas to accommodate affected residents and relocate technical infrastructure to facilitate construction of project components.

By Hoang Bac – Translated by Thanh Tam