Dong Nai firms in urgent need of over 55,000 workers for year-end production

With just over two months left in 2025, firms in Dong Nai Province are looking to recruit more than 55,000 workers, nearly 95 percent of whom are unskilled.

Most of the demand comes from the footwear, garment and electronics sectors, offering an average monthly wage of around VND8 million (US$304).

Several enterprises are currently conducting large-scale recruitment drives, including Hwaseung Vina Company in Nhon Trach Commune, Changshin Vietnam Company in Tan Trieu Ward, and Topband Smart Dong Nai Company in Long Thanh Commune.

Many candidates seek job opportunities at the Long Thanh International Airport Job Fair on August 23.

According to the Dong Nai Provincial Employment Service Center, labor demand typically surges in the final months of the year as companies ramp up production to fulfill export orders for markets in Europe and the United States ahead of New Year celebrations.



Many businesses are also preparing inventories for the post-Lunar New Year period.

To meet the growing demand, the Dong Nai Provincial Employment Service Center is intensifying efforts to connect employers and job seekers through both fixed and mobile job fairs; also expanding partnerships with 95 communes and wards across the province and coordinating with employment centers in the Mekong Delta and Central Highlands to attract more workers to the locality.

By Bui Liem – Translated by Huyen Huong