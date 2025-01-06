Domestic gold prices remain stable despite global decline

On January 6, domestic gold prices have remained stable despite the decline of global gold prices. The disparity between the domestic and global gold prices is widening by VND600,000 (US$23.6) per tael.

Customers trade gold at a store. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, Saigon Gold and Jewelry Company (SJC), Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company (PNJ), and Bao Tin Minh Chau Company bought SJC-branded gold bars at VND84 million (US$3,308) per tael and sold them at VND85.5 million (US$3,367) per tael. Domestic gold prices have remained stable compared to the previous week.

Phu Quy Gold, Silver, and Gem Stone Group listed 9999 gold ring prices at VND84.4 million per tael for buying and VND85.6 million per tael for selling, up VND100,000 million a tael for both buying and selling.

The buying and selling prices of 9999 gold rings of Saigon Gold and Jewelry Company (SJC), Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company (PNJ), and Bao Tin Minh Chau Company are VND84 million and VND85.4 million per tael; VND84.4 million and VND85.5 million per tael; and VND84.6 million and VND85.7 million per tael, respectively.

Currently, 9999 gold ring prices of Bao Tin Minh Chau Company and Phu Quy Gold, Silver, and Gem Stone Group are higher than SJC gold bars by VND100,000-VND200,000 per tael.

The gold spot price from the international gold market of Kitco was traded at US$2,639.4 per ounce on the evening of January 5 (local time), declined US$17.8 compared to the last trading session, and purchased at US$2,643 per ounce on the morning of January 6, equivalent to VND81.4 million per tael. It is lower than the domestic SJC gold price by approximately VND4.1 million–VND4.3 million per tael and VND3.6 million–VND3.7 million per tael lower than the price of 9999 gold rings.

By Nhung Nguyen—Translated by Kim Khanh