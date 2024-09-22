Beauty from Hai Phong crowned Miss Global Vietnam Tourism 2024

Vo Cao Ky Duyen, 21, from the northern coastal city of Hai Phong was crowned the 2024 Miss Global Vietnam Tourism which ended in Hai Phong City on September 21.

Miss Global Vietnam Tourism 2024 Vo Cao Ky Duyen and the first and second runners-up, Do Ha Trang (L) and Pham Hoang Thu Uyen (R)



Miss Global Vietnam Tourism 2024 Vo Cao Ky Duyen is a student of the Vietnam Maritime University. She will represent Vietnam at Miss Supranational 2025.

The first and second runners-up were Do Ha Trang and Pham Hoang Thu Uyen who will represent Vietnam at Miss Globe 2024 and Miss Tourism World 2024 respectively.

In addition, the organization boards also presented titles, including Miss Humanity, Miss Talent, Miss Fashion, Beauty with the Best Evening Dress, Miss Sports, Best Face, and Best Skin.

Miss Global Vietnam Tourism aims to contribute to promoting Vietnamese culture, tourism, and the beauty of Vietnamese women through various development and integration periods.

Miss Global Vietnam Tourism 2024 Vo Cao Ky Duyen

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh