Do Ha Trang crowned fourth runner-up at “Miss Globe 2024” in Albania

The first runner-up of Miss Global Vietnam Tourism 2024 Do Ha Trang became the fourth runner-up at the Miss Globe 2024 held in Albania.

Top five at the Miss Globe 2024 beauty contest

The 1st, 2nd, and 3rd runners-up went to Prada Thansita Dilhokanansakul from Thailand, Jasmin Bungay from the Philippines, and Andromeda Schuster from Germany respectively.

Colombian beauty queen Diana Moreno was crowned Miss Globe 2024.

Do Ha Trang (L)

Do Ha Trang, 25, from the Northern province of Nam Dinh, is a student at the University of Economics - Technology for Industries (UNETI) in Hanoi. She was the first runner-up of Miss Tourism Vietnam Global, Miss Ao Dai Vietnam 2023, and the first runner-up of Miss Vietnam Fashion 2018.

Miss Globe is an international beauty pageant that has been held annually since 1925. Initially known as Dream Girl International or Boston Globe, the contest was rebranded as Miss Globe in 1975.

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh