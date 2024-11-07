Diverse activities to be hosted to honor Vietnamese Vi, Giam folk songs

Nghe An and Ha Tinh provinces will host various activities and art programs to mark the 10th anniversary of Vi and Giam folk songs of Nghe Tinh people being recognized by UNESCO as a part of the intangible cultural heritage of humanity.

Accordingly, art performance programs, festivals, national conferences and workshops evaluating the conservation and promotion of the value of Vi and Giam folk songs of Nghe Tinh, a competition for composing and writing lyrics for Vi and Giam folk songs and others will be held at Ho Chi Minh Square in Vinh City.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will also organize an exhibition under the theme "Colors of Cultural Heritage, Nature and Traditional Handicraft Products of Vietnam", a traditional folk art festival and so on.

​These activities will take place at the end of November 2024.

The information above mentioned was provided by the Department of Culture and Sports of Nghe An Province on November 6. ​

An artist from Nghe An Province performs Vi and Giam songs. Vi and Giam folk songs are sung by a wide range of communities in Nghe An and Ha Tinh provinces of North-Central Vietnam, reflecting the work, cultural life and feelings of the residents.

