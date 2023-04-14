District 6 inaugurates US$2.3 million invested Hy Vong (Hope) School

This morning, the People’s Committee of District 6, Ho Chi Minh City held an inauguration ceremony for Hy Vong (Hope) School responding to the Vietnam Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The ceremony had the presence of Chairwoman of the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Thi Le, Head of the Internal Affairs Committee of HCMC Party Committee Le Thanh Liem, Head of the Department of Economy and Budget of the HCMC People's Council Le Truong Hai Hieu, Secretary of the Party Committee of District 6 Ma Xuan Viet and Chairwoman of District 6 People's Committee Le Thi Thanh Thao.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairwoman of District 6 People's Committee Le Thi Thanh Thao affirmed that education is one of the fundamental factors for socio-economic development. Up to now, the project has been completed and put into operation to timely meet the studying needs of children with disabilities in the locality.

Right after the ceremony, Chairwoman of the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Thi Le and delegates visited each classroom and talked with teachers and pupils.

Chairwoman Le hoped that teachers and pupils would strive to overcome difficulties in life and achieve good results in education.

Hy Vong (Hope) school is located in an alley in Ly Chieu Hoang Street, Ward 10, District 6, and has an area of 1,843.6 square meters with a total investment of nearly VND53 billion (US$2.3 million).

The school has 12 classrooms and function rooms serving 200 pupils and 30 teachers.

Some photos at the inauguration ceremony of Hy Vong (Hope) School: