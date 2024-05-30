District 3 residents donate land for alley expansion, fire hydrant installation

The District 3 People's Committee (Ho Chi Minh City) announced the commencement of 37 projects to widen 45 alleys across the district, following strong community support.

District 3 People's Committee officials survey alleys for expansion project.

The total investment for these projects amounts to VND84.6 billion. Alleys will be expanded from 1-2 meters to 4-5 meters, with some widened to 6 meters, like Alley 466 on Le Van Sy Street, Ward 14, and Alley 205/39 on Tran Van Dang Street, Ward 11. Alongside alley maintenance, upgrade, and expansion, the district will integrate underground electrical and telecommunication systems and install fire hydrants.

To ensure minimal disruption to residents' daily lives, the Urban Management Department and the Construction Investment Project Management Board of District 3 collaborated with EVN Saigon Power Company to compile a list of houses requiring relocation of electricity meters and the dimensions for relocation for the electricity sector to make implementation planning. Additionally, the district has transferred project sites to EVN Saigon Power Company for the synchronous undergrounding of electrical and telecommunications networks.

The Urban Management Department and the Construction Investment Project Management Board of District 3 have also worked, in conjunction with HCMC Police, District 3 Police, Ben Thanh Water Supply Company, and Gia Dinh Water Supply Company, to identify alleyways suitable for installing fire hydrants.

Mr. Phan The Huy, Head of District 3's Urban Management Department, highlights the district's successful approach of engaging residents to donate land for alley expansion in recent years. The district consistently prioritizes alley maintenance and repair to improve residents' lives, environmental sanitation, and enhance transportation in the area.

Furthermore, the district pays special attention to fire safety in residential areas, especially in deep alleys, and has collaborated with relevant units to install fire hydrants for all projects.

In July 2023, District 3 initiated seven maintenance and repair projects for alleys in six wards, namely 1, 2, 5, 13, 14, and Vo Thi Sau.

By Thanh Chung – Translated by Thuy Doan