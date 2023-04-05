District 10 launches streets selling construction materials

Secretary of District 10 Party Committee Le Van Minh, Chairman of District 10 People's Committee Nguyen Thi Thu Huong, Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade Nguyen Nguyen Phuong attended the launch of the special streets.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of the District 10 People's Committee Nguyen Thi Thu Huong believed that the streets specializing in building materials would contribute to the brand promotion and connection of stores selling the same items. At the same time, the streets will help stimulate market demand in the district.

The Chairman of the District 10 People's Committee suggested that relevant agencies in the district will create favorable conditions for building and promoting the brand of building material trading companies on the streets as well as ensuring security and traffic order in the area.

Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade Nguyen Nguyen Phuong highly appreciated the efforts of District 10 to launch the streets specializing in building materials - the fifth of its kind in District 10.

He proposed that the district continued to study the formation of other business streets. That is a good signal to contribute to the development of District 10 in particular and the southern metropolis in general.

At the ceremony, the district building materials association introduced seven participating traders in the street.

According to the People's Committee of District 10, To Hien Thanh and Thanh Thai streets in wards 12, 13, 14 and 15 have 147 shops selling building materials including bricks, iron, stone, and doors.

In the course of business operations, some business establishments have not publicized prices and sold at the prices which they have listed; moreover, some have launched promotions without registration with the authorities, and sold items with unclear indications of origins and the quality of goods according to regulations.

In addition, some business establishments have encroached on the roadside which is used as a place to display goods commonly obstructing pedestrian walkways and destroying the urban landscape.

In addition, the impact of the Covid-19 epidemic resulted in unstable revenue so businesses have not had enough expenses to cover related activities and pay premise rent, leading to business closure or return of premises.

The formation of streets specializing in building materials at To Hien Thanh and Thanh Thai streets in order to ensure good management and help businesses develop stably and sustainably while preserving and developing the specialized brand of building materials on these two routes.