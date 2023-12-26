District 1 to spend nearly US$1.35 mln to take care of residents in Tet holiday

The Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs of District 1 said that under the motto “Tet for every one”, the district planed to spend nearly VND33 billion (US$1.35 million) from the district's budget to take care of residents in Tet holiday.

This morning, a delegation of the Culture and Society Commission under the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council had a working session with the People’s Committee of District 1 to survey the preparation for the Tet holiday of 2024 in the locality.

The delegation was led by Head of the Culture and Society Commission Cao Thanh Binh.

At the working session, the People’s Committee of District 1 had a report on preparations for taking care of residents, the plans for culture and sports activities during the Tet holiday together with the assurance of security and order and so on.

In particularly, regarding sports and culture activities, Deputy Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of District 1 Mai Thi Hong Hoa said that the district would focus on decorating streets, entertainment activities and festivals in front of Ben Thanh Market. The area is expected to put into operation from the 22nd day of the last lunar month of 2023 to the third day of the first lunar month of 2024.

Head of the Culture and Society Commission under the HCMC People’s Council Cao Thanh Binh highly appreciated the preparation of District 1 for the upcoming Tet holiday.

Besides, the head of the Culture and Society Commission noted that District 1 should review each individual being eligible for receiving the support. District 1 should give Tet gift bags for wandering and homeless people in the locality.

As for entertainment activities, Mr. Binh required close collaboration between divisions and units in District 1 and relevant agencies of the city to ensure enough parking lots for residents at entertainment and amusement parks and guarantee social order.

Besides, it is important to strictly handle the cases of overpricing services for residents and have a hotline to receive reflections from residents to promptly handle arising situations.

