District 1 allowed to temporarily utilize two "golden" land plots

Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Van Duoc had a working session on the socio-economic situation in 2025 with District 1 on March 19.

Chairman of the People's Committee of District 1, Le Duc Thanh, reports at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the People's Committee of District 1, Le Duc Thanh, said that District 1 has 31 targets and tasks to complete in 2025 in accordance with the resolution of the District Party Congress for the 2020-2025 term and 26 goals to implement for the 2025-2030 term.

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc speaks at the working session (Photo: SGGP)

The Chairman of the People's Committee of District 1 proposed the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City launch a decision on the architectural planning targets for the Cho Gao-Cho Ga area in Cau Ong Lanh Ward soon to create favorable conditions to attract investment in these projects, contributing to implementing the urban embellishment project.

In District 1, there are many projects and constructions currently suspended. The People's Committee of District 1 has proposed that the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City allow the district to temporarily utilize these works.

At the working session (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Van Duoc, assigned the Department of Natural Resources and Environment to direct the Land Fund Development Center and the People's Committee of District 1 to temporarily use the projects and constructions that are currently suspended in the district.

The People's Committee of District 1 submitted a document on a plan for the use of land plots at No. 2-4-6 Hai Ba Trung Street covering an area of 6,080 square meters and at No. 8-12 on Le Duan Street covering an area of 4,800 square meters to the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.

By Thu Huong - Translated by Kim Khanh