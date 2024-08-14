Law

HCMC enhances fire prevention responsibilities in downtown slum

SGGP

The Police Department of District 1, HCMC, and relevant units launched an awareness campaign for fire prevention and control, and rescue operation in the Cho Gao-Cho Ga area in Cau Ong Lanh Ward on August 13.

The Police Department of District 1, HCMC, and relevant units launch an awareness campaign for fire prevention and control, and rescue operation in the Cho Gao-Cho Ga area in Cau Ong Lanh Ward on August 13. (Photo: SGGP)

The campaign aims to strengthen the responsibilities of residents in fire prevention, firefighting, and rescue operations in the Cho Gao-Cho Ga area.

At the launching ceremony, the authorities also offered fire extinguishers and gas smoking masks to households in the area.

Existing since before 1975, the Cho Gao and Cho Ga market residential area covers on area of around 6,700 square meters. It is a traditional market with 170 stalls, 192 tiny dwellings, and 790 residents.

In the area, people live in tiny and shabby houses in cramped spaces with a high risk of fire and explosion. There are plots of land with an area of 15m square meters accommodating 4-5 households.

The authorities also offered fire extinguishers and gas smoking masks to households in the area. (Photo: SGGP)
By Chi Thach – Translated by Kim Khanh

