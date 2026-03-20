Deputy PM urges Tay Ninh to tackle livelihood challenges

Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh praised the efficiency of the province’s two-tiered government model but stressed the urgent need to address personnel shortages, accelerate digital transformation, and resolve citizens’ livelihood issues.

Yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh and his delegation worked with Ben Cau Commune and Trang Bang Ward in Tay Ninh Province on the results of implementing the two-tiered local government model.

Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh speaks at the meeting with Trang Bang Ward in Tay Ninh Province



He said that local authorities must promptly address people's livelihood issues.

The Deputy Prime Minister noted that the two-tiered government structure in Tay Ninh Province’s communes and wards has been organized in a rational manner and is functioning smoothly. Administrative procedures are reported to be highly efficient, with more than 99 percent of applications processed on schedule. According to him, at the local level, public administrative centers are operating effectively, providing quality service to both citizens and businesses, and have so far received no negative feedback.

However, limitations persist, particularly a shortage of personnel in critical sectors such as health and education. The staffing structure remains unsynchronized and does not fully align with task requirements. Local authorities are therefore urged to promptly review and supplement personnel based on job positions, establish a clear competency framework, and intensify training and professional development for officials.

Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh pays a visit to the public administrative center in Trang Bang Ward

The Deputy Prime Minister called on local authorities to fundamentally renew their mindset and working methods, urging a shift from “passive administration” to approaches that are proactive, constructive, and centered on serving the people. He emphasized that local governments must guide socio-economic development, respond promptly to livelihood concerns, and provide strong support for businesses.

He further underscored the need to accelerate digital transformation, applying technology to management and administrative procedures. Localities were instructed to effectively implement Project 06, build a digital government, minimize inconvenience for citizens, and curb negative practices.

In addition, localities need to accelerate digital transformation, apply technology in management and administrative procedures, effectively implement Project 06, build a digital government, reduce inconvenience for citizens, and limit negative practices.

By Quang Vinh - Translated by Anh Quan